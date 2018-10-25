India vs West Indies: Fans Question BCCI's Decision To Drop Mohammed Shami Instead Of Umesh Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the India ODI side as the selectors announced a 15-member India squad for the final three One-day Internationals (ODIs) against the Windies on Wednesday. However, Mohammed Shami missed out on a spot in the 15-man team for the rest of the ODI series. As soon as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted the squad, fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at Shami's exclusion from the squad and raised questions on Umesh Yadav's retention.

Why in the hell is shami dropped???

Seriously!!!!! — Navdeep Singh (@navi0815) October 25, 2018

Kya selection h umesh yadav ko bahr krna tha shami.ko.bahr kr diya — Nilesh Ghodela (@neil_Ghodela_28) October 25, 2018

Where is shami he was far better than umesh yadav in the last match — Sagar Dutt (@Sagar2612) October 25, 2018

umesh yadav ko kis khushi me retain kiya...match tie krane ki — SHARIQ MUNIR (@SHARIQSAM) October 25, 2018

Surprised that shami has been left out n umesh is still there — Fahad khan (@fahad97khan) October 25, 2018

Both the Indian pacers underperformed in the first two ODIs against the Windies but Shami was dropped from the team.

Shami didn't perform well in the first two ODIs, taking three wickets with an economy rate of 7. In the first ODI in Guwahati, Shami conceded 81 runs in his allotted 10 overs, taking two wickets while in the second match in Visakhapatnam he took one wicket and gave away 59 runs.

Umesh, on the other hand, has only managed to take one wicket with an economy of 7.10 in the first two ODIs against the visitors. The right-arm bowler conceded 64 runs in the 1st ODI at Guwahati and leaked 78 runs in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam.

In the second ODI, which ended in a draw, India had to defend 20 runs in the last two overs. Shami bowled the 49th over, giving away only six runs, while Umesh conceded 14 runs and took a wicket in the last over.

In the same ODI, Umesh also registered an unwanted record of conceding 70+ runs in an ODI innings most times.

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga leads the list with 17 times, Umesh is second on the list with 12 times. Adil Rashid is placed third with 11 times and James Anderson and Nuwan Kulasekara are tied fourth with 10 times each.

India squad:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.