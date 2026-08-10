Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan has made his highly anticipated Test cricket return, after being picked by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for the two-match series against Sri Lanka as a replacement for the injured B Sai Sudharsan. Sarfaraz, who last played for India in 2024, made his debut the same year but was continuously overlooked despite doing reasonably well in the limited opportunities he got. Now back in the Indian team for the Sri Lanka Tests, Sarfaraz's return does increase the selection headache for head coach Gautam Gambhir, despite the absence of a few injured players.

Sarfaraz has been named as an injury replacement for Sai Sudharsan, who was given the No. 3 role by Gambhir. However, the chances of Sarfaraz being given that role are slim. In all likelihood, Gambhir will either promote skipper Shubman Gill to the No. 3 role or have Devdutt Padikkal occupy the vacant spot. The latter is coming into the series on the back of a splendid hundred for India in the practice match.

In the practice match between India and SLC XI, it was Padikkal who occupied the No. 3 role during the first innings, while Rishabh Pant was given the position in the second innings.

Over the six Tests in which Sarfaraz has featured for the Indian team, he has mostly been deployed in the No. 5 or No. 6 role. On occasion, he has even been used in the No. 4 spot. In fact, his maiden century in the longest format came while batting at No. 4 against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

In all likelihood, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open for the team in the series opener at Galle, with Devdutt Padikkal batting at the No. 3 spot, followed by skipper Shubman Gill. Rishabh Pant or Dhruv Jurel will take up the No. 5 spot, alongside wicketkeeping duties.

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Ravindra Jadeja is likely to take up the primary spin-bowling all-rounder's role at No. 6, followed by another all-rounder in the form of Manav Suthar or Saransh Jain. Of the two, Saransh is likely to be preferred, as India already have two left-arm spinners in Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep is expected to be India's premier spinner in the match, followed by the pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnoor Brar. Auqib Nabi may have to wait for his Test debut.

India's Likely XI vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar.

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