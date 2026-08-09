Sunday turned out to be a beautiful day for Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, who eventually earned his India call-up after waiting for long. The right-handed batter, who has already played six Test matches for India, scoring 372 runs, waited on the sidelines despite impressive performances in domestic cricket. He finally got his reward after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced him as the replacement for injured batter Sai Sudharsan, who has been ruled out of the Sri Lanka Test series starting August 15.

Right after his selection, Sarfaraz took to social media to post a couple of pictures in which he donned Team India's travelling jersey. In one of the photos, he also had his father sitting next to him.

Check it out here:

Left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan had suffered a toe injury during the India A tour last month and is recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

The BCCI said Sudharsan has made significant progress in his recovery and that its medical team is closely monitoring his progress.

"The men's Selection Committee has named Sarfaraz Khan as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka," BCCI said in a release.

"He will link up with the Indian squad in Colombo before the team travels to Galle for the first Test match, starting August 15, 2026."

The 28-year-old Sarfaraz has played six Tests for India, his last being a game against New Zealand in Mumbai in 2024.



Sarfaraz was there in India's squad for the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, but did not feature in any of the five games. He was also part of the India A team during the England tour but wasn't included in the main Test squad for the five-series trip in June-July 2025.

Currently at fifth spot on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, India a strong outing against sixth-ranked Sri Lanka to boost their chances of reaching the final.

Updated India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

(With agency inputs)

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