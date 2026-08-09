Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan on Sunday replaced the injured Sai Sudharsan in Team India's squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15. The two-match series kicks off next week, with the opener to be played in Galle, followed by the second Test in Colombo from August 23. While Sudharsan has made significant progress in his recovery from a right toe stress reaction and is recovering well, he will take no part in the upcoming Tests in the island nation.

"The Men's Selection Committee has named Sarfaraz Khan as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka," the BCCI said in a statement.

"He will link up with the Indian squad in Colombo before the team travels to Galle for the first Test match, starting August 15, 2026," the statement added.

Sarfaraz was last called up by India for the 2024-25 tour of Australia but did not play a single game Down Under.

Meanwhile, he last played for India in 2024 during the three-match home Test series against New Zealand. He scored 171 runs across six innings but failed to retain his place in the side after that series.

In six Tests, Sarfaraz has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.1 and highest score of 150.

The second and final Test of the series will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23 to 27. Currently at fifth spot on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, India needs a strong outing against sixth-ranked Sri Lanka to boost their chances of reaching the final.

India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan

(With Agency Inputs)

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