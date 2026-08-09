Concerns over Shubman Gill are rising by the hour. The India captain did not bat on Day 2 of the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI warm-up match on Saturday. Gill sustained an injury to his right ring finger during a practice session ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on August 15. The injury comes as a serious blow to India ahead of the Test series and is being monitored by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team. As a precautionary measure, he missed both days of the warm-up match against the SLC XI. KL Rahul is leading the team in his absence.

The BCCI posted on X: "Update: Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence."

Though Gill is missing from on-field action, he is not out of sight. According to a video report by official broadcasters Sony Sports, Gill turned into a 'batting coach' as he kept a close eye on lower-order batters in the nets, such as Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar and Mohammed Siraj.

The two-match Test series will get underway with the opening game at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19, before the teams move to Colombo for the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club from August 23 to 27.

India's ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series as he has not fully recovered from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England.

The Men's Selection Committee has included Aquib Nabi in the squad as Bumrah's replacement.

India are also grappling with multiple injury concerns ahead of the series, with Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy sidelined due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively.

Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the opening Test with a hamstring issue, while Akash Deep remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from stress reactions in his back.

The series will form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.15.

With ANI inputs

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