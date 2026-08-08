The Indian cricket team will soon be seen in action against Sri Lanka, starting August 15 in a two-Test series. While most of the names picked for the contest were on expected lines, Saransh Jain was a surprise selection. Saransh was named in the squad as a replacement for Washington Sundar, who was unavailable for selection due to injury. A right-arm off-break bowler and a capable left-handed lower-middle-order batter, Saransh acts as a utility player down the order and serves as a like-for-like replacement for Sundar.

However, former India star Aakash Chopra feels he will not play the first Test.

"I feel Saransh will not play. Sri Lanka's team is not announced, but there are chances there will be only one left-hander. You already have four spinners, and he is the fourth. I think Saransh will not get a chance. This has happened before as well. It was unfair on Abhimanyu Easwaran also, as he did not get enough chances. That is a bit of a concern and challenge. After domestic performances, we do bring players forward, but many times the doors do not completely open. Sometimes it's just plain unfortunate. You can be happy that you at least got selected," he said in a video on his Instagram handle.

"Looking from Saransh's perspective, if Washington was fit, his name would not even come up. And an extra spinner cannot go to New Zealand anyway. So, in that sense, at least he is in line now. But I doubt that he will get a Test debut. I don't see it happening in this series."

The 33-year-old off-spinning all-rounder from Indore has been a consistent performer in domestic red-ball cricket for over a decade. Making his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh in December 2014, he steadily developed into a core player for his state team, Central Zone, and Rest of India. Operating primarily as a spin bowler and a handy lower-order batter, he has amassed 181 first-class wickets alongside 2,223 runs with the bat.

Cricket runs in the family: Saransh's father, Subodh Jain, was also a right-arm off-break bowler who represented Madhya Pradesh in nine Ranji Trophy matches during his playing days, though he never earned an international call-up. Saransh discovered his best form under veteran domestic coach Chandrakant Pandit, transitioning from an occasional squad member into a frontline, match-winning all-rounder.

He played a vital role in Madhya Pradesh's historic maiden Ranji Trophy triumph in 2022. In the final against Mumbai at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, he scored a crucial first-innings half-century alongside Rajat Patidar and took key wickets to secure a decisive first-innings lead.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace