Sarfaraz Khan or Shaik Rasheed could be picked as replacement for Sai Sudharsan ahead of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, according to a report by Times Of India. Sudharsan was reportedly ruled out of the series, starting August 15, after he failed to recover from a foot injury. While he was included in the squad for the two-Test series, his availability was subject to fitness clearances. The report claimed that Sarfaraz has already been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for his fitness assessment and Rasheed has been asked to report to the facility. The 21-year-old performed well for India A in the two red-ball matches in Sri Lanka last month and that can be one of the reasons behind the selectors picking him for this series.

Sudharsan, who scored two tons in two 'A' Test matches, was hit during the second game against Sri Lanka 'A' and since then has been in rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

"Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Doctors have advised more time for biological healing. Significant improvement, but not yet sufficient for a safe return to Test cricket," according to the update from the Sports Science team which is monitoring the rehabilitation of the player.

The Sports Science team has informed the management and national selection committee, according to PTI.

The medical cum fitness advice for Sudharsan reads: "Rehabilitation, strength & conditioning, and cricket-specific loads should be increased gradually and under close monitoring. The cautious approach is aimed at reducing the risk of recurrence or further complications and protecting long-term performance." In his absence, Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a century in the practice game, will be the new number three batter.

(With agency inputs)

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