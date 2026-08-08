Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami responded to Rishabh Pant after the India wicketkeeper-batter made a late-night plea to him on social media. At 12:46 AM on Saturday, Pant left everyone stunned when he took to X (formerly Twitter) and requested Dhami's assistance in acquiring land in Uttarakhand, as he wishes to shift his base from Delhi. More than the request itself, it was the timing of the post and the grammatical errors in it that sparked widespread discussion, with some fans even questioning Pant's well-being.

"@pushkardhami hello sir how's you??? It's a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it's been 3 years didn't get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir," wrote Pant.

As the post went viral, Dhami praised Pant for his immense contribution to cricket and for making Uttarakhand proud. He also stated that the concerned officials would get in touch with the cricketer to address his queries.

"Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable. Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules," wrote Dhami on X.

प्रिय ऋषभ, आप उत्तराखण्ड के गौरव हैं। आपने अपने शानदार खेल और उपलब्धियों से देश-दुनिया में देवभूमि का नाम रोशन किया है। अपनी मातृभूमि के प्रति आपका यह प्रेम और यहां वापस आकर योगदान देने की भावना अत्यंत सराहनीय है।



आपके द्वारा उठाए गए विषय के संबंध में संबंधित अधिकारियों को… https://t.co/v3iFQVpxUK — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 8, 2026

Earlier in June, Pant was traded from Lucknow Super Giants to his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, in a pre-auction deal ahead of IPL 2027. Delhi Capitals acquired Pant for Rs 15 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants received spinner Kuldeep Yadav in exchange for Rs 13.5 crore.

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