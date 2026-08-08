India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant sent social media into a frenzy after making a "midnight" appeal to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Pant, who has been named in India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, is set to return to action after missing the white-ball series against England and Zimbabwe. Known for his unconventional style both on and off the field, Pant surprised fans when he took to X (formerly Twitter) at 12:46 AM on Saturday and urged the Chief Minister to help him acquire land in Uttarakhand, as he wishes to shift his base from Delhi.

Interestingly, the post contained several grammatical errors and quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans amused and intrigued.

"@pushkardhami hello sir how's you??? It's a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it's been 3 years didn't get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir," wrote Pant.

@pushkardhami hello sir how's you ??? It's a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request… — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 7, 2026

However, another post from Pant on the same subject made the situation even more interesting. In it, he requested the Chief Minister to "gift" him the land as a token of appreciation for his services to the state.

"A gift would be lovey for representation out states at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it from Government and on there rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn't know how to do it," he wrote.

A gift would be lovey for representation out states at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it fromGovernment and on there rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn't know… — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 7, 2026

The development sparked widespread discussion among fans, with many reacting to Pant's unusual request on social media.

Earlier in June, Pant was traded from Lucknow Super Giants to his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, in a pre-auction deal ahead of IPL 2027. Delhi Capitals acquired Pant for Rs 15 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants received spinner Kuldeep Yadav in exchange for Rs 13.5 crore.

"Is he drunk? So much spelling errors, grammatical mistakes and talking nonsence at 1 pm in the night. Hope he is well. India is playing a test match, and he is occupied with these things at 1 pm?" asked a fan.

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