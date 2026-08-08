Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill is unlikely to feature in the ongoing three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo, according to a report by Times Of India. Gill suffered an injury to his finger while training ahead of the practice match and did not take the field on Day 1 of the clash. BCCI called it a 'precautionary measure' but the report claimed that it is highly unlikely that he will bat in the match. Gill's finger is reportedly in a good shape but the management does not want to take any chances. As a result, Gill will reportedly not feature in the warm-up game in order to be fit for the first Test starting August 15.

Earlier, former skipper Ajinkya Rahane advised the Indian batters to be “proactive” against Sri Lankan spinners in the upcoming two-match Test series, beginning at Galle from August 15.

Rahane had played a stellar role in India's 3-0 series sweep during the 2017 tour to the Island nation, scoring over 200 runs with a hundred and a fifty.

“I think in Sri Lanka, the first day wicket generally is very good. But being top of the bowler as a batsman is very important. That's what I have learned in Sri Lanka. You cannot be too defensive,” Rahane, who recently announced his retirement, told PTI in an interview facilitated by ETPL.

Rahane said the presence of quality spinners in the Sri Lanka line-up makes it imperative for Indian batters to be in their dominant self.

“You have to probably be more proactive because they will have spin friendly wickets, and Sri Lanka do have decent spinners in their side. And again, a home team is always a tough team to beat. Whatever I've learned playing cricket for so many years, you can't take anyone for lightly.

“So it's all about, I think, having your own game plan as an individual and being proactive. Even in Test cricket, it's going to be the key,” he added.

Rahane, once an all format player for India, said the batting dynamics of Test cricket have changed completely in recent years, especially with the T20 format gaining more popularity.

“The game has evolved massively. Talking about Test cricket, you see now a lot many T20 players do play in Test cricket as well. The scoop, the laps, switch hit, reverse sweep are being played and that too consistently. I think it is a very good thing,” he said.

(Wtih PTI inputs)

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