Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of India's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka after failing to recover from a foot injury, according to reports. Sudharsan was the preferred option at No. 3 for the Indian cricket team in the recent past and it is possible that Devdutt Padikkal will take up that role in his absence. Padikkal impressed everyone with a brilliant century during the three-day warm-up clash against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo. Sudharsan was included in the India squad for the Sri Lanka tour but his participation was subject to fitness clearance.

"Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to an injury. The batter reportedly trained at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, where he also took part in batting and fielding drills. However, he was unlikely to recover in time for the first Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin in Galle on August 15," a BCCI source told ANI.

Sudharsan did not travel with the India squad to Sri Lanka on August 4 and was expected to join the team in Colombo on Saturday. However, it is now being reported that he will not feature in the Test series at all.

The BCCI selectors are expected to name Sudharsan's replacement in the coming days.

Sudharsan was undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru but the medical staff advised that he needs more time to recover and as a result, he will reportedly not take part in the Test series.

Sudharsan last played for India in the one-off Test match against Afghanistan. In his Test career, he has played 7 matches till now and has scored 383 runs, including three half-centuries.

India's first Test against Sri Lanka will begin on August 15, with the second Test scheduled in Colombo from August 23.

Meanwhile, India skipper Shubman Gill has not featured in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka after suffering a finger injury during practice. He did not take the field on Day 1 and has not batted for the team on Day 2.

India also suffered major injury concerns ahead of the Test series with jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar all missing out due to injuries.

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