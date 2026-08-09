Team India had the ideal preparation under its belt ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with the Shubman Gill-led side defeating Sri Lanka Cricket XI by six wickets in a three-day warm-up game on Sunday. Despite injury concerns, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan both out of the Test series, India will now head into the Galle Test with considerable confidence. Let's take a look at Team India's report card from the three-day warm-up game:

Shubman Gill - 7/10, Good

Shubman Gill threw up a big surprise after he missed the first two days of action due to a finger injury sustained during training. The Indian skipper played a crucial role in the 207-run chase. Gill's form with the bat will be crucial for the team in the remaining two matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 6/10, Above Average

After a duck in the first innings, Jaiswal put on a 105-run stand in the chase with skipper Gill. He scored 61 off 46 balls, with nine fours and two sixes, before being retired out.

Devdutt Padikkal - 10/10, Perfect

Padikkal made the most of Sai Sudharsan's absence, smashing a breathtaking 142 in the first innings. The pitch had become much easier to bat on, and Padikkal took full advantage, hitting 18 fours to seal the No. 3 spot for the Galle Test.

Rishabh Pant - 3/10, Poor

The wicketkeeper somehow managed to carry forward his poor IPL season in Colombo, falling cheaply in the first innings. While he did score 28 in the second innings, he threw away his wicket once again with India pushing towards the target. Pant has clearly lost his mojo, and it is time he pulled up his socks.

KL Rahul - 6/10, Above Average

KL Rahul showed grit, determination and class to score a face-saving 40 in the first innings. However, he did not get the chance to bat in the second innings as the management decided to give everyone a chance before the real Test. His assured presence with the bat makes him a must-have in the line-up.

Ravindra Jadeja - 9/10, Excellent

One of the senior statesmen of this side, Jadeja turned out to be a complete package on his return, having been dropped for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. His performance is a big positive for the team at a time when some batters are going through a lean patch. He hit a composed 63 in the first innings before adding another 22 in the second. In addition, he bagged four wickets across the two innings.

Dhruv Jurel - 2/10, Very Poor

Dhruv Jurel's form has been poor, his technique has come under scrutiny, and he has struggled to score runs consistently. For now, his place in the playing XI appears safe, but he may consider himself fortunate if he continues to hold on to it for long, especially with the likes of Ishan Kishan waiting in the wings.

Manav Suthar - 6/10, Above Average

The all-rounder had a game of two halves, thriving with both bat and ball in the first innings but failing to replicate that form in the second. He took two wickets and scored a crucial 41 in the first innings. However, he misfired in both departments in the second innings.

Saransh Jain - 3/10, Poor

Saransh misfired with the ball and failed to pick up a single wicket. The only positive for him was his gritty batting in the first innings, where he scored 22 before being retired out. His bowling ability is what could help him keep his place in the playing XI for the first Test in Galle.

Mohammed Siraj - 7/10, Good

Siraj came in clutch, smashing 32 off just 15 balls, including three successive sixes, to bring the game to an emphatic end. The leader of India's pace attack in Sri Lanka, however, struggled with the ball, picking up just one wicket across the two innings.

Gurnoor Brar - 6/10, Above Average

Despite being a bit expensive with the ball, Gurnoor showcased glimpses of his potential, often troubling the Sri Lankan batters with his pace and bounce on a relatively slow track. He picked up three wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav - 6/10, Above Average

Kuldeep once again proved why he is considered a match-winner. He was India's best bowler in the first innings but was unlucky to be taken for a few boundaries. He did not bowl in the second innings, but his form will be crucial for India in the upcoming series.

Prasidh Krishna - 3/10, Poor

Apart from his yorker to get rid of Pasindu Sooriyabandara in the first innings, Prasidh Krishna was pretty much non-existent in the bowling department. His form could be a concern for the team heading into the Galle Test.

Note: Auqib Nabi bowled just five overs, which was not enough to fairly assess his performance.

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