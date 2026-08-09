India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule expressed satisfaction with the team's preparation following the conclusion of their three-day warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka Cricket XI, which they won by six wickets, adding that the spin unit made full use of the outing to adapt to local conditions ahead of the upcoming Test series. The first Test of the two-match series between India and Sri Lanka starts in Galle on August 15. In the warm-up game at the NCC Ground, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain bowled 15, 18, 13 and 11 overs in the first innings, before the quartet collectively bowled 27 overs in the second innings.

In both innings, Jadeja picked two wickets each. “Firstly, I think the bowlers had a great opportunity to go down and express themselves on a pitch which was slightly on a flatter side on the first day. But as the days went by, there was more turn on to it and definitely a good outing for the spinners. Kuldeep bowled almost 20 overs in the sense - 18 in the match and about 2-3 overs before the game also,” Bahutule said in the post-game press conference.

Elaborating on the workload management of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep, who arrived after playing five One-day games for Yorkshire in England, Bahutule noted that he and every bowler managed to get sufficient overs under their belt.

“He had a very good outing and he just wanted to take a break in terms of just understanding how his body is at and the rest of the spinners got that opportunity and they bowled their overs.

“One bowled 14, Manav bowled about 14-15 overs, Jaddu bowled about 14-15 overs. So, they got a very good outing, they understood how the pitch reacts and I think it was a great prep for them,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of early arrival and thorough acclimatisation before a major overseas assignment, the former India leg-spinner pointed out that early preparation is crucial for players who are touring Sri Lanka for the first time.

“I think preparation is a very integral part of coming on any tour. The reason of us coming at this particular juncture is to make sure that we adapt to the conditions, and understand how the pitches are. Few of the guys have come here, experienced guys, Jaddu has already played here.

“But the new guys like Manav and the few others, Saransh Jain, they need to just adapt to what will be the ideal lines, ideal lengths and obviously the field sets, which is very much important. I think this helps in our preparation to get into the Galle Test match and I think they used the three days brilliantly.”

Bahutule also praised Sri Lanka Cricket for providing competitive opposition and proper game time for the visiting squad. “I just said earlier also that it's all about adaptation. Whenever there is a series, if you get that opportunity to go early and just understand the conditions and spend time in the center like what we got this opportunity.

“We really need to thank the Sri Lankan board also. They put up a good team against us and everybody could go there and bat and bowl and spend time on the field because in conditions like these, you need to really go out there and field for 90 overs, bat for different amount of sessions and once you adapt to that, then the preparation is much better for any Test match you are playing.”

Addressing questions around the final make-up of spin bowling line-up for the first Test, Bahutule said the team management will evaluate choices after reaching the venue. “I think that call will be taken only once we reach Galle. But all 4 spinners have that uniqueness. We have got experience with Jaddu. We have got great accuracy levels with Manoj Suthar and obviously, Saransh has got experience.

“He has performed really well in domestic cricket and that is how he has earned his spot. That experience will help us in making the decision if it is needed. Kuldeep, being a wrist spinner, it always helps to have a wrist spinner in the side. So that there is variety and all the four bowlers are looking forward to the Test match. So, we will decide only once we reach Galle.”

When asked about the presence and duration of the net bowlers - Harsh Dubey, Vipraj Nigam, Shivang Kumar and Tanush Kotian, Bahutule said a decision regarding their stay would be finalised soon.

“I think the decision will be taken shortly. But generally, I think maybe they will be there till the first test match. Because the Duleep Trophy and all these tournaments are starting back home, so, they need to prepare for that as well,” he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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