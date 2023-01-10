Virat Kohli on Tuesday moved another step closer towards equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most number of centuries in One-Day Internationals. In the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Kohli slammed his 73rd international century, and his 45th in the format. He is now only four hundreds away from equalling Tendulkar, who scored 49 ODI tons during his illustrious playing career. The 34-year-old reached triple figures off 80 deliveries, after having scored his fifty off 47 balls.

He reached the 100-run mark with a single on the second ball of the 47th over. After achieving the milestone, a pumped-up Kohli jumped in joy to celebrate his knock, and also pointed towards the sky.

Kohli now has 20 ODI tons at home, and equalled the record of Tendulkar, who too has 20 centuries in the format at home - most by any batter.

On way to his 73rd international tom, Kohli also became the fastest to score 12500 ODI runs in 257 innings. Kohli now is four tons short of Sachin's record of 49 ODI tons.

Kohli, who was earlier dropped twice, was eventually dismissed on 113 off 87 balls, smashing 12 fours and a solitary six.

His knocked helped India to post a mammoth total of 373/7 in 50 overs.

After being put into bat, openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had given India a flying start.

The pair added 143 runs for the first wicket. Gill was dismissed on 70 while Rohit missed out on his century, getting out on 83.

While Kohli anchored the innings from one end, Shreyas Iyer (28) and KL Rahul (39) chipped in with valuable contributions to keep India's scoreboard ticking.

India lost a flurry of wickets in the end, failing to cross the 400-run mark.

