Another outing against Sri Lanka, another century for 'run-machine' Virat Kohli. The talismanic batter registered his 46th ODI hundred in the third match of the series against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum on Sunday. In the process, Kohli went on to break two of Sachin Tendulkar's 'all-time records'. Kohli now sits ahead of Tendulkar in the list of most ODI centuries at home, and also holds the record of scoring the highest number of tons against a single team in the 50-over format of international cricket.

Kohli had equalled Tendulkar's record when he reached the triple-digit score in the first match of the series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Kohli took only 99 innings to score his 20th ODI hundred on home soil, while Sachin had done so in 160 innings.

With a century in the 3rd ODI, Kohli has now gone past Tendulkar's tally, scoring his 21st hundred on home soil.

Kohli has also surpassed Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds against a single team. Both Tendulkar and Kohli stood joint-top with 9 centuries each to their name against a single nation. Kohli now has 10 tons against Sri Lanka, the most for any batter against a single team in the format's history.

Virat also has 9 centuries to his name against West Indies while Tendulkar has scored as many hundreds against Australia. Kohli had already beaten Sachin's record of scoring the most centuries (8) against Sri Lanka in the first ODI.

Earlier in the game, Kohli had become the 5th highest-scoring batter in the ODI format, surpassing the legendary Mahela Jayawardene. Kohli did so as he went past the 62-run mark in the match. Jayawardene has 12,650 runs to his name for Sri Lanka in the 50-over format.

Kohli has so far scored 46 ODI centuries, 27 test tons, and one T20 hundreds to his name.

