Veteran India batter Virat Kohli returns to the cricketing fold after a brief period of break as India take on Sri Lanka in 3-match ODI series, starting Tuesday. In the assignment, Kohli would be looking to shatter a couple of 'all-time records' of none other than his idol and the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli, who is one of the most prolific batters in the world, had notably scored a century in his last outing in the 50-over format. He would look to continue from where he left off in that match against Bangladesh.

When it comes to Sachin Tendulkar, the name needs no introduction. Over an illustrious career that lasted for about 2 decades, Tendulkar registered some of the biggest records to his name. However, some of them could be broken by Virat Kohli in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Most Home ODI centuries:

Sachin Tendulkar sits top of the list when it comes to most centuries in international cricket, in the 50-over format. Virat Kohli is only one ton behind, with 19. If the former India skipper goes on to score a couple of hundreds against Sri Lanka in the 3-match series, he would shatter Tendulkar's record.

Most hundreds against a single team in ODIs:

Kohli has already aggregated a total of 8 centuries against Sri Lanka in the ODI format. Even Sachin Tendulkar has the same number of tons against the islanders. However, the record for scoring the most hundreds against a single opponent is 9, which is jointly held by Tendulkar and Kohli, against West Indies and Australia respectively.

With another ton to his name, Kohli will have 9 centuries against Sri Lanka too. With two tons in the series, the 33-year-old will have 10 triple-digit scores against the Lankans, a feat that no one else has managed in the game so far.

Featured Video Of The Day

Rishabh Pant To Undergo Surgery For Ligament Tears, Will Be Monitored By BCCI Medical Team