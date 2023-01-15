Centuries from Virat Kohli and Shubmam Gill put India in control of the proceedings against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. While Gill (116) slammed his 2nd ODI ton, Kohli scored his 46 in the 50-overs format, and his 74th overall. While the Indian team had plenty to celebrate in their innings, Sri Lanka suffered a massive blow as two of their players collided with each other while trying to save a boundary.

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the 43rd over when Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay collided while trying to save Kohli's shot, at the square leg boundary.

Both were surrounded by Sri Lanka players and the medical teams from both the sides, before being eventually stretched off the field.

Kohli slammed an unbeaten 166 as India went on to post a mammoth total of 390/5 against Sri Lanka.

Earlier, India had won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma had opted to bat first.

Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik were rested, with Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar replacing them in the team.

Sri Lanka also made two changes in their bid for a consolation win. Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay replaced Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.

India had taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, and now eye a clean sweep.

