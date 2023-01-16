India captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 42 in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The 35-year-old has now gone 50 innings without scoring a century in international cricket. Now, former India batter Gautam Gambhir has raised concerns over his long-century drought. Gambhir, while speaking on Star Sports, feels Rohit must be kicking himself, and compared his situation to that of star batter Virat Kohli, who had failed to register a ton for more than three years.

"We should talk in the same phase. Virat Kohli didn't get a hundred for three and a half years. I think Rohit should be kicking himself. It will be equally hard on Rohit Sharma as well. 50 innings are a lot, it's not like he didn't get a hundred in one or two games. If you look at the last (ODI) World Cup, one thing is missing from his game and it's the ability to get those hundreds," Gambhir said during the mid innings show.

Despite suggesting that Rohit has been playing well, Gambhir feels the Indian captain needs to show the same hunger as Kohli, who has been in red hot form.

"Rohit Sharma looks in good touch no doubt about that. However, he needs to convert these starts into big knocks. Virat has found his form, and now he needs to show the same hunger. His and Virat's form will be key if India want to all the way this time," he added.

Rohit last scored a century in September 2021, against England at the Oval.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Kohli, on the other hand, has scored three centuries in his last four ODI innings. He had ended his century drought last year after smashing his maiden T20I ton, against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

Featured Video Of The Day

Hockey World Cup: Amit Rohidas Credits "Team Effort" After India's Win Over Spain