The poster boy of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, remains one of the finest batters to have ever graced the game. With a plethora of records under his belt and the reputation of a world-beater, Kohli has done things on the 22-yard stripe that most others can only dream of. Yet, many feel Kohli is a 'misunderstood character', at least as far as his attitude is concerned. Sri Lanka cricketer Chamika Karunaratne, sharing a picture with Virat Kohli, summed up the Indian batting superstar's attitude in a brilliant manner.

Kohli hit the ground running in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, slamming his 45th ton in the 50-over format as India secured a convincing victory over Sri Lanka in the first match. While Kohli couldn't keep his form going in the 2nd ODI, missing out on a hat-trick of tons, the expectations from him are to reach the triple-digit score again in the 3rd ODI.

Ahead of the final match of the series, Karunaratne paid rich tribute to the iconic batter. Here's the post:

"People say it's arrogance, they say it's for the cameras, some say it's for the show. The legend says he sees HUNGER. He says as long as there is hunger to be the best. You will WIN," the caption of the picture wrote.

Kohli scored 113 runs in the first ODI with the help of 12 fours and a six as India secured a victory by 67 runs.

This was Kohli's third hundred from three ODIs at Guwahati -- two at the Barsapara and one at the Nehru Stadium.

He was dropped twice -- on 52 and 81 -- on his way to his 45th ODI century, four shy of maestro Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 hundreds in the 50-over format. While Virat couldn't bring up his 46th ODI ton in the second ODI, he would be eager to add to his tally in the third match at Trivandrum.

