Kuldeep Yadav was the star on Thursday as India defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the second ODI to seal the three-match series 2-0. The match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata saw guest skipper Dasun Shanaka winning the toss and opting to bat first. Three wickets each from Kuldeep and Mohammed Siraj helped India bundle out Sri Lanka for 215 runs. Kuldeep's figures read 3 for 51 after the completion of his 10-over quota. KL Rahul's unbeaten half-century then guided the hosts to victory, but it was Kuldeep, who won the Man of the Match award.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer praised the chinaman bowler for his wicket-taking ability and highlighted that he is generally overlooked for a place in the team.

"This wicket taking ability in the middle overs is exactly why I'd pick @imkuldeep18 in every Indian white ball XI. But unfortunately he's the first one to sit out, and then only comes in as replacement if needed, yet performs well in limited chances he gets. #INDvSL," said Jaffer.

This wicket taking ability in the middle overs is exactly why I'd pick @imkuldeep18 in every Indian white ball XI. But unfortunately he's the first one to sit out, and then only comes in as replacement if needed, yet performs well in limited chances he gets. #INDvSL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 12, 2023

On the other hand, a contented Kuldeep Yadav said that he tries to do his best and back his abilities whenever he gets a chance.

"I'm happy with my performance. Whatever opportunities I get, I try to do my best and back my abilities. When you play, you have to be focused while you can be relaxed when you aren't in the XI," said Kuldeep after the match.

"At the moment, I'm really enjoying my bowling. However, team combinations are important, I don't think too much about it, just focused on doing my best when the chances come.

"You need to keep innovating, you can't keep bowling at the same pace. I've worked on my batting, I keep my focus on that whenever I don't get a game. In the last one year, I've worked a lot also on my fitness, all credit to the NCA coaches. It has helped me get into a rhythm and be more aggressive."

