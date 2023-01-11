The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati almost had its controversial moment when Mohammed Shami attempted to run out rival skipper Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end in the last over of the match. However, India captain Rohit Sharma withdrew the appeal as Shanaka went on to complete his second ODI ton. India won the match by 67 runs. "I had no idea Shami did that (run-out), he (Shanaka) was batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant, we cannot get him out like that. Not something that we thought of, hats off to him, he played really well," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit's action was lauded by former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews and star batter Sanath Jayasuriya.

"Not many captains would do this but hats off to @ImRo45 for withdrawing the appeal even though the law says so! Displaying great sportsmanship," Angelo Mathews tweeted.

Not many captains would do this but hats off to @ImRo45⁩for withdrawing the appeal even though the law says so! Displaying great sportsmanship pic.twitter.com/Dm2U3TAoc9 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) January 10, 2023

"The real winner was the sportsmanship of Rohit Sharma for refusing to take the run out. I doff my cap to you !" Sanath Jayasuriya tweeted.

The real winner was the sportsmanship of Rohit Sharma for refusing to take the run out. I doff my cap to you ! https://t.co/KhMV5n50Ob — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) January 10, 2023

Riding Virat Kohli's 73rd international hundred and half-centuries from Rohit and Shubman Gill, India posted an imposing 373 for seven after being asked to bat first.

Sri Lanka were never in the hunt after losing half their side for 161, but Shanaka (108 not out off 88 balls) stood tall amid the ruins with his fight knock.

