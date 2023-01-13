Kuldeep Yadav had a ball on Thursday as he played a key role in India's 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI. The left-arm leg-spinner returned figures of 3 for 51 in his 10 overs as India bowled out Sri Lanka for a modest 215. In reply, the host side reached home in 43.2 overs. Kuldeep got the Man of the Match award for his performance. Be it former India cricketers or Team India captain Rohit Sharma, everyone was full of praise for the star spinner.

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan pointed out the change Kuldeep Yadav has brought in his bowling style from that in 2019. He added that the change is helping the spinner to bowl quicker deliveries.

"Kuldeep Yadav has changed his run up angle that has changed his alignment & that is helping him to bowl quicker. Fantastic work by him," said Irfan Pathan on Twitter.

Kuldeep Yadav has changed his run up angle that has changed his alignment & that is helping him to bowl quicker. Fantastic work by him pic.twitter.com/jO5sRDJEbp — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 12, 2023

After the second ODI, India skipper Rohit said that it was Kuldeep who helped the side bounce back in the game.

"For him (Kuldeep Yadav) to come back and play the game he played today, it was fantastic. Literally got us back in the game. They were batting run-a-ball and Kuldeep, as we've seen quite often, comes and gets the wicket. He's quite confident as a bowler right now and it definitely augurs well with the team," said Rohit.

Talking about the match, KL Rahul showed some glimpses of form with a gutsy half-century as he anchored India to a hard-earned victory over Sri Lanka. Rahul scored an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls. Earlier, Sri Lanka were all out for 215 in 39.4 overs with debutant Nuwanidu Fernando scoring 50. Mohammed Siraj (3/30) and Kuldeep were the most successful bowlers for the hosts.

(With PTI Inputs)

