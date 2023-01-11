India started the ODI series against Sri Lanka on a strong note as the Rohit Sharma-led team won the first ODI in Guwahati by 67 runs. After scoring 373/7 batting first, courtesy some fine knocks from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India restricted Sri Lanka to 306/8 in 50 overs. The action now shifts to Kolkata for the second ODI on Thursday. If India wins the match, they will seal yet another bilateral ODI series.

Here's the predicted XI for the second India vs Sri Lanka ODI:

Rohit Sharma: The India captain was in great form in the first ODI. He scored 83 off just 67 balls.

Shubman Gill: His inclusion in the side meant that Ishan Kishan had to sit out. However, he proved his mettle with a 60-ball 70.

Virat Kohli: The star batter scored his 45th ODI ton in the first match. He has been a revelation of late.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Shreyas Iyer: A lot has been said over his inclusion at the expense of Suryakumar Yadav. The middle order batter could score only 28.

KL Rahul: The batter showed intent with a 29-ball 39. He is expected to get a long rope as he is also playing the wicketkeeper's role.

Hardik Pandya: The all rounder scored 14 with the bat and took 1/33 with the ball. He can do a lot better than that.

Axar Patel: The left-arm spinner was decent with the ball as he gave away 58 runs in 10 overs. He, however, did not pick any wicket.

Mohammed Shami: The veteran pacer was the costliest among all the bowlers in the first ODI. He had an economy of 7.40 per over.

Mohammed Siraj: The pacer was impressive as he took two wickets for 30 runs in seven overs.

Umran Malik: He regularly clocked above 150 kph in the 1st ODi. He also took three wickets but gave away 67 runs in nine overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The veteran leg-spinner gave 58 runs in 10 overs and took 1 wicket.

Featured Video Of The Day

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Installation As Hockey World Cup Begins Tonight