Buoyed by the form of its top three batters, a clinical India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead when they take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. After being put into bat, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit half-centuries at the top of the order, before Virat Kohli slammed his second ODI ton in as many games, as India posted a mammoth total of 373/7 in 50 overs. In reply, Dasun Shanaka scored a battling ton but it wasn't enough on the night for Sri Lanka. The visitors will look to put in a better shift this time around.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, January 10.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

At what time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

