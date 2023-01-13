Rohit Sharma, apart from being the India captain, is also one of the star batters of the side. His performance is closely watched whenever he goes to bat for the national team. For a batter of his calibre, Rohit's century drought has been quite a prolonged one. He last scored a ton in a Test match against England on September 2, 2021. In ODIs, the star batter's last ton came against Australia on January 19, 2020. His last T20I ton came way back in 2018 against the West Indies.

In the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Rohit showed a lot of promise but got out on 87. In the second ODI, the India skipper was out for just 17.

Ahead of the second ODI, Gautam Gambhir was asked about the reason behind the change in Rohit's form.

He replied: "Probably the pressure of captaincy. That's all I can think of. The pressure of expectation as well, because when you are the captain of the side, you are charged everday not only by your performance but by your team's as well. That is what we had seen in the previous T20 world cup as well. Though I like Rohit's approach and I have said so many good things about his batting, in the previous T20 World Cup I thought he was pretty ordinary. Probably it's the pressure of captaincy."

Another former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said: "Last couple of years, he has been very focussed on Test match cricket. They had a great tour of England where he got runs. May be because he is invested so heavily in Test, he might have taken his eye off in white cricket."

