India captain Rohit Sharma left quite a few surprised as he announced the decision to pick Shubman Gill as his opening partner, ahead of Ishan Kishan in the second ODI. Rohit did admit that Ishan had scored a double century in his last one-day against Bangladesh, but wanted to give Shuban a longer run in the team. Fomer India cricketer Aakash Chopra has expressed his opinion on the subject, calling Shubman 'the future' of the Indian team, especially in ODIs and Tests.

In a video on his Youtube channel, Chopra highlighted the consistency that Gill has shown in the recent past, which is why the team management decided to select him over Ishan.

"What you are saying is absolutely correct," Chopra said responding to a question from a fan. "He (Gill) should play ahead of everyone as his numbers are very good, but how will you drop someone who has scored 200? I feel you will not touch Ishan Kishan at this point in time, although the truth is that guys who have scored 300 have also been dropped - ask Karun Nair."

Chopra further praised Gill as he called him the 'future of Indian batting', especially in ODIs and Tests.

"If you ask me, I feel Shubman Gill is the present and future of Indian batting. I think he will be outstanding in ODIs and Tests - opening or close to that in ODIs and No. 3 or No. 4 in Tests," said Chopra.

Shubman would need to make the opportunities count, especially with someone like Ishan Kishan breathing down his neck. As for the wicket-keeper batter, to sit on the bench after a double hundred in ODI cricket, is certainly harsh.

