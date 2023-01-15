Virat Kohli strolled his way to his third hundred in four innings after Shubman Gill's sublime century as India amassed 390 for five against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Gill (116 off 97) laid the platform for a massive total with a 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) did the needful with his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.

Kohli, who had ended a nearly three year wait for an international hundred in the Asia Cup last year, is back to his best and has been scoring hundreds at will in a World Cup year. The 34-year-old is now only three short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries. What is remarkable is his conversion ratio as he got to his 46th ton in 259 innings while Tendulkar had taken 452 innings to get to 49 centuries.

Soon after Kohli returned to the dugout with his unbeaten 166 off 110 balls, Twitter went crazy, lauding the batting maestro.

Check out some of the reactions here:

No matter how great Babar Azam is but he can't match #ViratKohli s status in ODI format atleast! — #FAN (@Sarcastic__Raj) January 15, 2023

No body does is like the King! Virat Kohli is in some incredible form Another stunning century. What a player! #INDvSL @imVkohli #ViratKohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ucIjX3w3dK — SIR VK (@Virat4ever) January 15, 2023

Massive knock from Virat Kohli guided Team India to a whopping total of 390 for 5 against Sri Lanka in 50 overs. Apart from him, Shubman Gill also scored his second ODI century and registered 116 runs off 97 balls. Skipper Rohit Sharma also played a knock of 42 runs off 49 balls.

For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha scalped two wickets each while Chamika Karunaratne took one wicket.

(With PTI Inputs)

