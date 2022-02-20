Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday was dropped from the India squad for the two-Test home series against Sri Lanka that starts from March 4. After being axed from the Test team, Saha, in interviews to different media outlets, claimed that team management headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had told him to think about "retirement" as he won't be considered for selection going forward. He also said that the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had assured him that he shouldn't worry about his place in the team following his gritty knock against New Zealand in the Kanpur Test. Apart from that, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter on Saturday night also shared a screenshot of messages he received from a journalist.

Slamming the journalist, Saha wrote on Twitter: "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called "Respected" journalist! This is where the journalism has gone."

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called "Respected" journalist! This is where the journalism has gone.

Reacting to Saha's Twitter post, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote: "Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi."

Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri.

With you Wriddhi.

On Saturday, chairman of All-India Senior Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma, announced the squads for the Test and T20I series at home against Sri Lanka.

Senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Saha were all dropped from the Test team.

Speaking on their exclusion, Chetan Sharma said, "We have told them that we will not consider them for the two Test matches (vs Sri Lanka). We are nobody to close doors for anybody. You score runs, take wickets and play for the country. That's the most important aspect. I have requested all four of them to go and play Ranji Trophy."

India take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series with the first match slated to be played in Mohali from March 4. The second Test is scheduled to be held from March 12 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.