Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a special milestone on Sunday as he overtook Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets in Mohali. The off-spinner took his 435th Test wicket on Day 3 of the first Test match against Sri Lanka, dismissing Charith Asalanka, to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. The BCCI took to Twitter to post a video of Ashwin celebrating his 435th Test wicket and captioned it as, "That moment when @ashwinravi99 picked the landmark 435th Test wicket". India went on to win the match by an innings and 222 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against the visiting Lankans.

Here is the video of Ashwin's celebration:

Now Ashwin is only behind Anil Kumble in the list of highest Indian Test wicket-takers with the latter bagging 619 wickets.

Earlier in the Mohali Test, the Rohit Sharma-led side declared after posting 574 for eight, with Ravindra Jadeja smashing an unbeaten knock of 175 runs off 228 balls. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant smacked 96 runs off 97 deliveries.

The hosts asked Sri Lanka to follow on after posting a first innings score of 174 -- 400 runs adrift of India's first innings total of 574/8d. Sri Lanka could only muster 178 runs in their second innings and crashed to a heavy defeat.

Jadeja ended up winning the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten ton and a total tally of nine wickets in the Test match. Both sides face each other once again in the second Test match, which is scheduled to begin from March 12 in Bengaluru.