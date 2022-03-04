Virat Kohli on Friday became only the 12th player to play 100 Tests for Team India. Ahead of the start of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka, BCCI felicitated Kohli on reaching a landmark 100th appearance in Test cricket. Due to the bio-bubble restrictions in place, head coach Rahul Dravid presented him with the commemorative cap and a memento. As Kohli walked out to bat on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka, he was also greeted with a huge round of applause by the crowd at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Kohli's energetic entry into the ground went viral on social media. The former India captain charged towards the pitch after opener Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 33 by Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

Watch: Virat Kohli greeted by fans as he walked out to bat in Mohali

Kohli joined the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to the 100 Test club for India.

Earlier, Kohli spoke to the BCCI about his journey in Test cricket so far.

The former India skipper stressed on the fact that he never thought he would play 100 Test for India.

"I honestly never thought that I will play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey, played a lot of cricket over the course of these 100 Test matches. So, just grateful that I have been able to make it to 100. As I said, knowing the amount of cricket that is played in today's day and age. God has been kind, I have worked really hard on my fitness," Kohli had said on the eve of the first Test.

"It's a big moment for me, my family and my coach, who is also very happy and proud about this Test match as far as I am concerned. It's a very very special moment for me," he added.