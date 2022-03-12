Shreyas Iyer missed his second Test century by 8 runs but Twitter hailed his breathtaking knock on Day 1 of the second Test in Bengaluru as the best of his Test career. The right-handed batter slammed 92 off just 98 balls on a Chinnaswamy pitch that had a lot of assistance of spinners. Coming in to bat with the team in a spot of bother at 86/4 at the dismissal of Virat Kohli, Shreyas at first settled down to try and get a partnership together. He stitched together a 40-run stand with Rishabh Pant but after Pant's dismissal and with wickets falling regularly around him, Shreyas decided to take on the bowling.

He hit a monstrous six to reach his fifty and then was relentless as he hit the poor deliveries for boundaries and sixes to inch closer to the century and also added important runs to India's total.

He did get some luck as he was dropped twice - first when he was on 50 and the next time when he was in 80s but that doesn't take anything away from the swashbuckling innings he played.

Shreyas' efforts took India past the 200-run mark. The fall of Mohammed Shami's wicket meant India were at 229/9 and just a wicket away from the end of the first innings. Shreyas was still quite a distance away from his century but number 11 Jasprit Bumrah showed great presence of mind and batting skill to keep the bowlers at bay from the other end.

Just when it was looking that Iyer will get to the three figure mark, he was out stumped off Praveen Jayawickrama's bowling.

Here Is How Twitter Reacted To Shreyas Iyer's Brilliant Innings

Well played, Shreyas Iyer - one of the finest knock in a turning pitch - India was 86 for 4 and then he scored 92 runs from 98 balls including 10 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 93.88. pic.twitter.com/cROpK2U8mU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2022

What a knock from Shreyas Iyer - 92 (98). Missed out on a very well deserving hundred. An innings to remember on a pitch where others struggled. A mighty knock by Iyer. pic.twitter.com/IfpHX77qQo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2022

A fighting knock of 9️⃣2️⃣ by Shreyas Iyer takes #TeamIndia to a respectable total of 2️⃣5️⃣2️⃣ on a difficult Chinnaswamy wicket.#MenInBlue #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/YHt8avYmSy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 12, 2022

Personally I was never a big fan of Shreyas Iyer but the way he has improved and performed in last 1 month or so.. commendable.Example if you have will to improve you cN acheive anything.#shreyasiyer #INDvSL #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/iTS8t9MXlt — asmit (@KaptaanSparroow) March 12, 2022

Shreyas Iyer batted out of his skin on this tricky turning pitch to help India post a respectable total of 252.



Shreyas Iyer deserved a century, the way he batted for his 92. #INDvsSL #PinkBallTest — Sharat Chandra Bhatt (@imsbhatt0707) March 12, 2022

Fine counter-attacking innings from Shreyas Iyer. Both Pant and Iyer have messed with the lengths of the Sri Lankan players. Over 4/over on this track is extraordinary. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 12, 2022

Well played, Shreyas Iyer. What an Innings from he played. He scored 92 runs from 99 balls 10 fours and 4 Sixes against Sri Lanka in the Second Test Match in the very Difficult conditions. pic.twitter.com/7xrEhnfFhz — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 12, 2022

India were bowled out for 252 after being opting to bat first in the day-night pink-ball Test match. India are leading the two-match series 1-0.