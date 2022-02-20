After an injury-ravaged 2021 that saw him significantly cut down on his bowling duties, Hardik Pandya is yet to make his Team India return this year. The all-rounder was not included for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka when the Indian squads for the two formats were announced on Saturday. Hardik continues to recuperate from a back injury that has been troubling for some time. Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma was asked to comment on Hardik skipping the ongoing Ranji Trophy season and the possibility of his return to the Indian team.

"You can ask Hardik why he is not playing Ranji Trophy. We are seeing those who are playing Ranji Trophy and those who are performing. We are happy to see players playing Ranji Trophy and performing," Sharma told reports on Saturday.

"Look, definitely Hardik was a very important part of the Indian team," he added.

"(But) after the injuries, we will now say that if he is 100 per cent fit, ready to go and also if he is bowling and match fitness and all, we will consider him immediately."

Sharma added that it is important to "support a kid" like Hardik.

"Look, the most important thing is, like I said before, you can speak to him (Hardik), you would be having his (mobile) number," he said.

"Number two, you are not a member of the selection committee to tell that whether he will be selected or not. The five selection committee members are there with me. Who gets selected and who does not, that we will decide, not you. But what he has to do, who will play what, let things come; you support a kid, don't go behind him," he added.

"What Hardik has done for the country is not a thing which can be forgotten in a minute, support him."

(With PTI inputs)