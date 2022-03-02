Former India selector Saba Karim has showered praise on batter Shreyas Iyer, following the latter's exploits in the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka. The 27-year-old starred with the bat as India clean swept the visitors 3-0 last week. Shreyas amassed 204 runs in three matches and was not dismissed even once during the series. Karim said that Shreyas has re-invented his game, and explained why that is the case, pointed out to Shreyas having scored runs everywhere around the park.

"Shreyas Iyer has reinvented his game. If you look at the pattern of his game, it becomes evidently clear. We call Suryakumar Yadav a 360-degree player but I was looking at Shreyas' wagon-wheel in the three matches against Sri Lanka. If you leave the area behind the keeper, he has scored runs everywhere," the former India wicketkeeper said on Khelneeti Podcast.

However, the 54-year-old said that the challenges are going to get even bigger for Shreyas, when India face tougher opponents.

"He has found his template to score runs. Having said that, there are bigger challenges ahead for him as you'll be up against top-quality bowling attacks. With all due respect, Sri Lanka are a weak team. Their bowlers don't have much experience," he added.

India will now face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, starting from March 4.

The first Test will be played in Mohali, which will also be Virat Kohli's 100th game for Team India in the longest format.

Promoted

To mark this historic occasion, the BCCI on Tuesday announced that the first Test will be played in front of 50,000 fans.

The apex body had earlier said that the match will be played without fans.