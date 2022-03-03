A new era has dawned upon Team India with Rohit Sharma set to lead the country for the first time in Test match cricket on March 4 in Mohali against Sri Lanka. The transition of captaincy, which began from Virat Kohli deciding to opt out of leading the T20I side post the 2021 T20 World Cup, will be fully complete when Rohit goes out for the toss as the skipper on Friday. In preparation for the massive day, Rohit shared pictures on Twitter of his net session with a caption that read: "About time."

Kohli led the side in the series defeat against South Africa which was missed by Rohit due to injury issues.

However, Rohit has returned strongly, showcasing incredible leadership skills in the T20 series win vs Sri Lanka.

But leading the country in the longest format could prove to be a much harder task at hand considering India's poor standings in the latest updated World Test Championship table and the attempt to put India back in contention for the title again in this cycle.

Promoted

For Kohli, who is set to be present in the playing XI but only as a batter, it will be an emotional outing as he will be representing the nation in the longest format for the 100th time.

Keeping this in mind, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) recently reversed its decision from holding the Test behind closed doors to playing it with a 50 per cent capacity.