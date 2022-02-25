India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja imitated actor Allu Arjun's popular dance move from the recent hit movie ‘Pushpa' after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka in the opening T20I of a three-match series, in Lucknow on Thursday. Jadeja, who was making his international return after sitting out in recent months due to injury, dismissed Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal in the 10th over of the visitors' innings. Jadeja proceeded to celebrate the wicket with a dance move popularised by Allu Arjun from the ‘Srivalli' song in the movie Pushpa. Videos of Jadeja's move went viral on social media and former India cricketer Murali Kartik, who was in the commentary box at that time even termed him as "Ravindra Pushpa."

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Wicket With Allu Arjun Move, Earns "Ravindra Pushpa" Tag

Jadeja would finish with figures of 1/28 from his four overs as India restricted Sri Lanka to 137/6 to seal victory by 62 runs, having posted 199/2 after being put in to bat.

Earlier in the day, Ishan Kishan was unstoppable at the top as he blasted a blistering 56-ball 89, while Shreyas Iyer provided the late charge with an unbeaten 57 as India racked up a massive 199 for 2.

Kishan, who failed to capitalise on his starts in the preceding white-ball series against West Indies, finally lived up to his multi-million dollar IPL tag with a whirlwind innings studded with 10 hits to the fence and three sixes.

The Indian bowlers, led by Bhuveshwar Kumar (2/9 in 2 overs) and Venkatesh Iyer (2/36), then provided the finishing touch, limiting Sri Lanka to 137 for 6 in 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/11) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/28) also claimed one wicket each.

The victory extended India's winning streak to 10 T20 games.

For Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka regained some confidence with an unbeaten 47-ball 53 but he didn't get any support from the other batters.

(With PTI inputs)