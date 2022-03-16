Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace bowling spearhead, was praised by former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop after the former's performance in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka at home. Bumrah claimed 10 wickets in the two Tests in Mohali and Bengaluru which also included his first five-wicket haul in India. India won the first Test by an innings and 222 runs and followed it up with a 238-run victory in the second. Bumrah's superb five-for came in the first innings of the Bengaluru Test where he knocked over the Sri Lankan batting line-up with clever changes in pace and lengths.

Bishop took to Twitter to praise Bumrah with some kind words. He wrote:

"The man is a generational talent: Bumrah,,,,."

Not only Bishop, even former India cricketers Mohammad Kaif and VVS Laxman also recently applauded Bumrah's performances.

Laxman congratulated the Indian team for the winning the Test series and complimented Bumrah for his performances. He wrote:

"Clinical series win for India. Shreyas Iyer was a treat to watch in both innings, Rishabh Pant was at his entertaining best and Bumrah showed his class again. For Sri Lanka, Karunaratne fought valiantly but it was always going to be an uphill task. Congratulations

@BCCI #INDvSL."

Kaif also joined the chorus commending Bumrah and wrote:

"Great pacers like Bumrah find ways to take wickets on turners too. Cutters, yorkers, hard lengths, bouncers. Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan and now Bumrah, when on turners, think like spinners. @Jaspritbumrah93 #INDvSL."

India's next Test assignment is against England from July 1 at Edgbaston.