The Test matches against Sri Lanka at home gave India exactly what the doctor had ordered in terms of confidence and stability after enduring a tough 2-1 Test series loss against South Africa earlier in the year. Under the leadership of newly-appointed skipper Rohit Sharma, India came out trumps against Sri Lanka, who were completely outplayed by a dominant Indian side . After an innings win in the first Test in Mohali, India registered a 238-run victory to whitewash the Sri Lankans in the two-match Test series.

But some fine performances all round from the Indian players will be giving Rohit Sharma and the team management a selection headache.

Shreyas Iyer, in particular, impressed everyone with a Test debut century against New Zealand at home last year and continued his good form in the home Tests against Sri Lanka.

Iyer scored 27 in the first innings in Mohali but roared back into form in the second Test where he played a gutsy knock of 92 runs in the first innings followed by a stupendous knock of 67 runs in the second.

This purple patch was also acknowledged by legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the post-match show on Star Sports.

Gavaskar praised Iyer for grabbing the opportunity with both hands and even said that he "could be the next big thing" in Indian cricket in the coming months.

Promoted

"Because anybody who plays the way he did...it is very attractive batting that he has, the shots that he has. He is a good-looking young man. So, it all points to the fact that in the next six-eight months he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket."

India's next Test assignment will be against England at Edgbaston from July 1.