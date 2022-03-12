Ravindra Jadeja climbed to the top of the ICC player Test rankings for all-rounders with a sparkling performance against Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Mohali. The 33-year-old was plain brilliant with both the bat and ball as India thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. After his all-round heroics, the Sri Lankan team will already be wary of Jadeja and his record in Bengaluru will be making them even more nervous.

In Bengaluru, Jadeja has played three Test matches and picked 17 wickets, which is the third most for him at any venue.

Jadeja has picked more wickets at a single venue in only Mohali (27 wickets) and Delhi (19 wickets).

Across five innings in three matches, Jadeja has managed to bowl 58.3 overs in Bengaluru.

In those overs, Jadeja has picked 17 wickets, including one five-wicket haul.

The average and strike rate of Jadeja at the venue are even more impressive. The India all-rounder has maintained an average of 8.88 in Bengaluru and boasts of a remarkable strike-rate of 20.60.

In comparison, Jadeja's spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin has played four matches and picked 23 wickets.

Ashwin's other bowling stats, however, pale in comparison to Jadeja's at this venue. The 35-year-old Ashwin has bowled across seven innings in his four Test matches in Bengaluru, bowling a total of 145.2 overs.

Ashwin's 23 wickets have included two five-wicket hauls. His bowling average in Bengaluru is 17.60 and his strike rate is 37.90.

With India looking to sweep the two-match series against Sri Lanka by winning the second Test in Bengaluru, both Jadeja and Ashwin will be central to India's hopes.