Former India captain Virat Kohli received a rousing reception when he walked out to bat on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli, who plays for Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), shares a special bond with the crowd in Bengaluru. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and shared a video of the fans cheering for Kohli when he walked out to bat after Rohit Sharma's dismissal.

The 33-year-old started well but failed to convert into a big knock as he was dismissed on 23 by Dhananjaya de Silva.

After opting to bat, India were bowled out for 252 on Day 1 of the ongoing day/night Test.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a fine 92 while Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari also played cameos of 39 and 31, respectively.

For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama bagged three wickets each while de Silva also picked up a couple.

In reply, the visitors were reeling at 86 for six at stumps on Day 1, trailing India by 166 runs.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah led from the front, taking three wickets while Mohammed Shami picked two wickets to put the hosts in the driving seat.

India lead the two-match series 1-0, having won the first Test in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs.

Following the conclusion of the ongoing series, the Indian players will be seen in action during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of the tournament on March 26.