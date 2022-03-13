Playing in just his 29th Test, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday picked his 8th five-for in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Notably, this was Bumrah's first five-wicket haul on home soil. It was a special day in the office for Bumrah as he dominated the Sri Lankan batters on a pitch which has been assisting spinners.

Fans took to Twitter and praised Bumrah for his exploits on a spin-friendly track.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"Taking a Fifer in totally spinning pitches. Take a bow Jasprit Bumrah. Undoubtedly, one of the best of this generation," a fan tweeted.

"A fast bowler taking 5-wicket haul on a pitch that is paradise for spinners, that's Jasprit Bumrah for you," another fan tweeted.

"Jasprit Bumrah has made mockery of this alleged spinner friendly pitch," another user wrote on Twitter.

"A fast bowler dominating in spin friendly track, ah, Jasprit Bumrah deserves so much love," another fan tweeted.

"On a dry wicket. Spin friendly wicket Jasprit Bumrah comes and takes his first 5 wicket haul in India. Rare scenes," another user posted.

His figures of five for 24 helped India bowl out Sri Lanka for a paltry 109 in the first innings.

India also took a 143-run lead, having posted a total of 252 after electing to bat first in the pink-ball Test.