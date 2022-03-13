Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday took his first five-wicket haul on home soil to put India in a commanding position on Day 2 of the ongoing day/night Test against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bumrah dismissed Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella on 21 to achieve the feat. This was Bumrah's eighth five-for in Tests overall but maiden one in India.

Before this, Bumrah had taken two five-wicket-hauls each in England, West Indies and South Africa. He had also taken five wickets in Australia.

His figures of five for 24 helped India steamroll Sri Lanka to a paltry of 109 in the first innings.

India also took a 143-run lead, having posted a total of 252 after electing to bat first in the pink-ball Test.

Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each while Axar Patel also picked up a wicket on his return to the side.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had resumed their innings 86 for six at stumps on Day 1, trailing India by 166 runs.

For India, Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a fine 92 while Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari also played cameos of 39 and 31, respectively.

For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama bagged three wickets each while de Silva also picked up a couple.

India lead the two-match series 1-0, having won the first Test in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs.

The hosts had also clean swept the visitors 3-0 in the T20I series last month.