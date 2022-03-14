India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: No Breakthrough For India Yet As Sri Lanka Ride Their Luck
IND vs SL 2022 2nd Test, Live Score: Resuming play from their overnight score of 28 for one, Sri Lanka are off to a watchful start against Indiaon Day 3 of the second Test in Bengaluru.
India vs Sri Lanka 2022 2nd Test Day 3 Ind vs SL Test Live Score Updates: Resuming play from their overnight score of 28 for one, Sri Lanka are off to a rapid start against India on Day 3 of the second Test in Bengaluru. Despite looking a bit shaky, Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne have managed to keep the scoreboard ticking as they aim to chase a total of 447. Earlier, the Indian team ended Day 2 on a high with the all-important wicket of Lahiru Thirimanne, who was dismissed by Bumrah for a duck. Earlier on the second day, the Indian batters lower down the order contributed significantly to help the team go past the 300-run mark and set a challenging total for the visitors to chase. Initially, India had posted a first innings total of 252, on the back of Shreyas Iyer's 92-run knock. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma (c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickram
India vs Sri Lanka 2022 2nd Test Day 3 Ind vs SL Test Live Score Updates From Bengaluru
- 14:18 (IST)IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: FOUR RUNS!Pitched slightly fuller and he has shimmied down to lob it over midwicket. He is not looking to defend much here. Good shot from Mendis.Live Score; SL: 55/0
- 14:17 (IST)IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: CLOSE!Edged and just falls short of second slip. Mendis was bamboozled. He played that with soft hands and survived. India are knocking on the door. How long can Sri Lanka resist?Live Score; SL: 50/1
- 14:13 (IST)IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: FOUR RUNS!Beaten on the outside edge. Plays for the turn, this goes straight on, and also scoots along the ground. Difficult for Pant to stop that from racing towards the boundary. 4 byesLive Score; SL: 47/1
- 14:10 (IST)IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: FOUR RUNS!FOUR RUNS! This time it's Mendis who gets a bit lucky. Slides down the leg side with a some turn and bounce. The batter did well to play that shot with soft hands.Live Score; SL: 43/1
- 14:02 (IST)IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: WE'RE UNDERWAY!Down the wicket, to the pitch of the ball. Karunaratne clips it between mid-on and midwicket, along the ground for a boundary.Live Score; SL: 32/1
- 13:55 (IST)IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: HELLO AND WELCOME!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of day 3 of the ongoing second Test between India and Sri Lanka from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India will look to skittle out the visitors as early as possible as they aim to take the two-match series. Jasprit Bumrah had struck in the final session of Day 2 to remove Lahiru Thirimanne for a duck. Sri Lanka will resume play at 28 for one, still needing 419 runs to win.Stay tuned for Live action!