Hello and welcome to the 3rd day's play of the 2nd Test between India and SL





Hello and welcome everyone to the Live Blog of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka being played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru





Day 3 could very well be decisive as India only require nine wickets to win while SL require another 419 runs to win to pull off a miracle win





So stay tuned for some live action from Day 3's action