India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: India Look To Land Knockout Blow On Sri Lanka
IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: India will look to roll over Sri Lanka as early as possible in the ongoing first Test when the play resumes on Day 2 at the M Chinaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru.
2nd Test, Day 2 Live: India eye early wickets when Sri Lanka resume play in Bengaluru.© BCCI
IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: India will look to roll over Sri Lanka as early as possible in the ongoing first Test when the play resumes on Day 2 at the M Chinaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sri Lanka were 86 for six at stumps on Day 1 and trail India by 166 runs. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Mohammed Shami had also bagged a couple. Earlier, India were bowled out for 252, with Shreyas Iyer narrowly missing out on a ton. The batter smashed 92 runs off 98 balls, also hammering 10 fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets each for the visiting bowling department. Dhananjaya de Silva took two wickets and Suranga Lakmal bagged a dismissal. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 the 2nd Test (D/N) between India and Sri Lanka, Straight From the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
2nd Test, Sri Lanka in India, 2 Test Series, 2022, Mar 12, 2022
Day 1 | Stumps
IND
252
SL
86/6 (30.0)
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.87
% chance to win
IND 93%
SL 7%
Batsman
Niroshan Dickwella
13* (29)
Lasith Embuldeniya
0 (8)
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
15/3 (7)
Mohammed Shami
18/2 (6)
- 12:35 (IST)IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: HELLO WELCOME!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of Day 2 of the ongoing second Test (D/N) between India and Sri Lanka from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India, after scoring 252 runs in their first innings, are currently in the driving seat after putting Sri Lanka 86 for six at stumps. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Mohammed Shami had also bagged a couple ahead of the close of the day's play. Stay tuned for all the Live action as it happens.
