IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: India will look to roll over Sri Lanka as early as possible in the ongoing first Test when the play resumes on Day 2 at the M Chinaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sri Lanka were 86 for six at stumps on Day 1 and trail India by 166 runs. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Mohammed Shami had also bagged a couple. Earlier, India were bowled out for 252, with Shreyas Iyer narrowly missing out on a ton. The batter smashed 92 runs off 98 balls, also hammering 10 fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets each for the visiting bowling department. Dhananjaya de Silva took two wickets and Suranga Lakmal bagged a dismissal. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 the 2nd Test (D/N) between India and Sri Lanka, Straight From the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru