India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: India Eye Early Wickets, Lead Sri Lanka By 466 Runs
IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Team India will eye a few early wickets when the play resumes on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Sri Lanka were 108 for four at stumps on Day 2, and trail India by 466 runs. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a couple of wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket each. Earlier, Jadeja scored a marathon 175-run knock as declared their first innings at 574 for eight. Apart from him, Rishabh Pant also scored a counter-attacking 96 while Hanuma Vihari, who was promoted up the order, also hit a fifty. Initially, India had won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma had elected to bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India XI:Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav.
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratna (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nisanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjay de Silva, Charith Aslanka, Niroshan Dikwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
Here are the Highlights of Day 3 of the 1st India vs Sri Lanka Test from the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali
- 08:04 (IST)IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: GOOD MORNING!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and Sri Lanka from the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Team India will eye a few early wickets, having taken four during the final session on Day 2. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will hope that Pathum Nissanka and Chrith Asalanka can steady their ship. Stay tuned for all the exciting action.