IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Team India will eye a few early wickets when the play resumes on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Sri Lanka were 108 for four at stumps on Day 2, and trail India by 466 runs. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a couple of wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket each. Earlier, Jadeja scored a marathon 175-run knock as declared their first innings at 574 for eight. Apart from him, Rishabh Pant also scored a counter-attacking 96 while Hanuma Vihari, who was promoted up the order, also hit a fifty. Initially, India had won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma had elected to bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India XI:Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav.

Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratna (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nisanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjay de Silva, Charith Aslanka, Niroshan Dikwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Here are the Highlights of Day 3 of the 1st India vs Sri Lanka Test from the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali