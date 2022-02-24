IND vs SL 2022 1st T20I, Live Score: Team India face Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be on cloud nine after clean sweeping the West Indies in the three-match ODIs, as well as the T20I series last week. The team will look for similar result against Sri Lanka, but won't have the services of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. However, the hosts will welcome back the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost four matches on the bounce against Australia, before winning the fifth and final T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The visitors will miss the services of their star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has once against tested positive for COVID-19. (LIVE SCORECARD)

