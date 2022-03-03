India and Sri Lanka will battle it out in a two-match Test series starting March 4 in Mohali. The first Test will mark the beginning of newly appointed full-time skipper Rohit Sharma's journey as the leader of the Test side. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, will represent India in the cricketing whites for the 100th time. The home side has a few records to extend as it enters the Test series. One that must be highlighted is India's dominance over the island nation in Tests at home. So far, India have played against Sri Lanka 20 times at home, with the former emerging victorious on 11 occasions while the remaining nine ended in draws.

Sri Lanka are yet to defeat India in Tests in India, a run which Rohit will look to continue in the upcoming series.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will be played from Friday, March 4.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)