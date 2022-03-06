Ravichandran Ashwin received plenty of praise on social media for overtaking Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets on Sunday. The veteran off-spinner became India's second-highest wicket-taker, taking his 435th Test wicket on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to hail the spinner and wrote, "Fantastic landmark, @ashwinravi99! To go past @therealkapildev paaji is an achievement in itself. The way you were going, it was only a matter of time. Wish you many more! #INDvSL".

Ashwin dismissed Charith Asalanka for his third wicket of the second innings and also his 435th Test wicket. Also, he is second in the list of highest Indian wicket-takers and is only behind Anil Kumble's tally of 619 dismissals.

The ICC also took to Twitter to pay tribute and wrote, "Ashwin picks up his 435th scalp and goes past Kapil Dev to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests".

"434 is a number so many of us grew up remembering. Ashwin goes on to 435", a fan wrote on Twitter.

India asked Sri Lanka to follow on after dismissing them for 174, 400 runs adrift of India's first innings total of 574 for eight. The visitors could only manage 178 as India won by an innings and 222 runs.