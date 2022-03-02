Team India and Sri Lanka will battle it out in a two-match Test series starting March 4 in Mohali. The first Test will mark the beginning of newly appointed full-time skipper Rohit Sharma's journey as the leader of the Test side. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, will represent India in the cricketing whites for the 100th time. The home side has a few records to extend as it enters the Test series. One that must be highlighted is India's dominance over the island nation in Tests at home.

So far, India have played against Sri Lanka 20 times at home, with the former emerging victorious on 11 occasions while the remaining nine ended in draws.

Sri Lanka are yet to defeat India in Tests in India, a run which Rohit will look to continue in the upcoming series.

In another interesting statistic, a win for India will help them become the only team to register 21 Test wins against Sri Lanka.

The Test series will be seen as a new dawn for Indian cricket under the leadership of Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid.

After enjoying a relatively easier task of winning the Test series against New Zealand at home as his first assignment, Dravid lost against South Africa away, with Virat as captain.

What will be interesting to see is the combination the captain and coach choose to go ahead with. In the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, the young guns could be given a chance to prove their mettle.