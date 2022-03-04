INDIA WIN TOSS!





At the toss, India captain Rohit said: "It's a huge honour to captain India, I never dreamt of it. Very much looking forward to it. It's been quite buzzing, we know it's a special occasion as not many people go on to play 100 Tests. We are playing three spinners and two seamers."

India have won the toss and captain Rohit Sharma has elected to bat first at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.