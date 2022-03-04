India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Score: Rohit Sharma Opts To Bat, Picks Three Spinners In Virat Kohli's 100th Test
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: India won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali today. Rohit Sharma begins his journey as India's red-ball captain.
IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: India won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali today. Rohit Sharma begins his journey as India's red-ball captain. The limelight will also firmly be on Virat Kohli, who is set to play his 100th Test match. India have been in stellar form in white-ball cricket at home, steamrolling New Zealand, West Indies and then Sri Lanka in limited-overs cricket but this will be their first red-ball assignment at home this year. Rohit has gotten off to a great start as a white-ball captain and if he can replicate the same in Test cricket, India's chances of making it to the World Test Championship final for the second time in a row will be bright. There are no Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in this squad and the likes of Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill will be looking to cement their places in the side. As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, they are still searching for their maiden Test win on Indian soil. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India XI: R Sharma (c), M Agarwal, H Vihari, V Kohli, S Iyer, R Pant (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, M Shami, J Bumrah, J Yadav
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Matthews, Dhanajaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
- 09:34 (IST)WE'RE UNDERWAY!Suranga Lakmal starts with a dot ball. Not much bounce. A bit of outswing on a tight fourth-stump line. Agarwal stays in his crease and defends towards point.Live Score; IND: 0/0 (0.1)
- 09:18 (IST)DRAVID FELICITATES KOHLI!Kohli is being felicitated by India head coach and former batter Rahul Dravid, who hands him the momentous cap. An emotional morning for Kohli as he is all set to make his 100th appearance with his wife and family inside the IS Bindra PCA Stadium here in Mohali.
- 09:05 (IST)INDIA WIN TOSS!India have won the toss and captain Rohit Sharma has elected to bat first at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.At the toss, India captain Rohit said: "It's a huge honour to captain India, I never dreamt of it. Very much looking forward to it. It's been quite buzzing, we know it's a special occasion as not many people go on to play 100 Tests. We are playing three spinners and two seamers."
- 09:00 (IST)PITCH REPORT!Mohali has been a high-scoring venue over the years. Winning the toss could be key for both the teams. The average 1st innings total at the stadium in Test is 355 while the average 2nd innings total is 379. In the 3rd and 4th innings, the average totals are 270 and 129 respectively
- 08:57 (IST)SRI LANKA's 300 TEST!This is a landmark day on many fronts. This will be Sri Lanka's 300th match in the longest format of the game. Sri Lanka lead the current World Test Championship (WTC) table with two wins from two games so far. Can they stun India here in Mohali? Only the time will tell.
- 08:55 (IST)ROHIT SHARMA'S 1st TEST AS CAPTAIN!Rohit Sharma will lead India for the first time in a Test. What a journey for him in the whites so far. He was not even in the team a few years back. Now he is all set to lead them in a Test match. His record in white-ball cricket as captain has been exceptional.
- 08:48 (IST)Virat Kohli To Play His 100th TestWhat a moment for Virat Kohli. He will become only the 13th Indian to play 100 Test matches for the country. The right-hander has been a colossal figure in Indian cricket and today is one such day that adds another feather to his illustrious cap.
- 08:45 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live ScoreHello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. India won the T20I series 3-0 and they will look to whitewash the visitors in the two-match Test series starting today to bring their WTC campaign back on track.