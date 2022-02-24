Indian captain Rohit Sharma achieved a big landmark on Thursday as he went past teammate Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Martin Guptill to become the leading run-getter in men's T20 international. Rohit surpassed Guptill's tally of 3299 runs when he reached a personal score of 37 in the first T20 international against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

Rohit had started the match on 3263 runs and on reaching the personal score of 37, he also became the first men's cricketer to breach the 3300 runs mark. Kohli, who has been rested for the three match series is on 3296 runs, although he has played far less innings than both Rohit and Guptill and boasts of an average of above 50 in the format.

Rohit also holds the record for most international centuries in T20s, with 4 to his name. Guptill has scored 2 centuries in his career so far, while Kohli is yet to score a century in T20Is, but has 30 half-centuries under his belt, the most for any male batter.

The record for the highest runs in T20Is have changed hands between these three players several times and trend is expected to continue until these players retire.

Rohit will be looking to take India to yet another T20I series win, having already swept New Zealand and West Indies 3-0 at home. India became the number 1 T20I team in the world after the 3-0 win over West Indies last week.

Rohit was eventually dismissed for 44 runs in 32 deliveries.